St Nicholas Primary families put on Christmas window display trail across Kenilworth

Nearly 40 homes are taking part in a Kenilworth Christmas window display trail to support a local primary school.

Thirty eight families from St Nicholas Primary School took part in a decorated Christmas window display trail around the town as part of an annual fundraiser.

Maps for the decorated Christmas tree trail are £2 each and can be brought at a select five businesses around town.

The Christmas displays will be visible from December 9 to January 4.

People can buy the maps at the following locations: The Engine Inn pub, Cabello Hair Design, the Cherry Tree Cafe, the School Lane Chipps and the Steve Crowe Butchers.

Walkers checking out the decorated windows on the trail can collect a letter at each decorated window and then turn them in for a prize at the school in the new year.

Decorated Christmas window next to the Engine Inn pub

The fundraising event in its second is organised by the school PTA from St Nicholas Primary School. The money raised will support the school's reading initiatives.

Sarah Rayson, the headteacher for St Nicholas School, said: "It's about community involvement and engaging with the families and giving them something they can do together as a family over the Christmas and New years holidays."