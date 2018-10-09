Spooktacular Halloween events after dark at Hatton Adventure World

Hatton Adventure World will be open after dark and illuminated as part of its Halloween celebration event running from the end of the month up to the start of November.

The family attraction's Pumpkin Spooktacular event runs from October 25 to November 4 and includes picking and carving pumpkins, a haunted house, a 'Bewitching Trailer Ride', Terrifying Tales with Agnes The Witch, Halloween Magic and Puppet Shows, Death Match Laser Combat Battles and Snakes Alive and Tame the Dragon shows.

The illusion show at Hatton Adventure World

Children are also encouraged to come dressed in Halloween-themed costumes with spot prizes for the best dressed.

Also this year on October, 26, 27, 30 and 31, the attraction is also open after dark.

Dragons, scarecrows and ghosts will become illuminated on the trailer ride and there will be illusion shows, fire-eaters mingle and jugglers.

Manager Richard Craddock said: “Families with children aged 3 to 12 come to Hatton so we have different levels of scariness for each age group.

The evenings will be a bit scarier than the daytime as by then the younger ones will be in bed.

"At £15.95 on-line to include all this is fantastic value for money and for those who wish to come or stay after dark, there’s no extra charge”.

For more information please visit the website at www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world or call 843411.