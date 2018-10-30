Sponsored sleep out for Leamington homeless charity to return with a twist

A sponsored sleep out that helps to raise money for a homeless charity in Leamington will be returning.

For the fourth year running, Helping Hands, which helps and supports those who are homeless or vulnerable in the Warwick District, will be hosting their fundraiser.

But unlike previous years, where the participants set up a bed for the night on the grounds of All Saints’ Church in Leamington, the location of this year’s sleep out will be kept a secret.

As well as keep the location secret, this year’s event will also be taking place on Friday February 8 2019 instead of November this year. The location of where the sleep out will take place will not be revealed to participants until 4pm on the day.

A spokesperson from Helping Hands said: “We wanted to make the experience more realistic for the next sleep out.

“Homeless people rarely know where they will sleep on the night, if at all. So a secret location or locations would add to the anticipation of the evening.

“Past years have been such a success but a few people had requested more of a homeless experience to gain a more realistic understanding of the problems people face when having to live on the street which is the main reason for the change in approach and we are working on something very different.

“We took the decision to change the date due to the availability of several of our best supporters who volunteer on the night to make the event happen as well as some supporters who have been sponsored supporters in the past.

“We are looking forward to doing it in February when everyone can work together as a team to pull off another great event.”

To sign up to the sleep out click here