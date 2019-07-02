Spectacular Dragon Slayer evening show returns to Warwick Castle in August

The legend of Guy of Warwick heats up Warwick Castle this summer, as last year’s sell-out Dragon Slayer evening show returns with an extended finale featuring even more pyrotechnics and enhanced light projections.

The Courier and Weekly News reviewed the event last summer and this time it promises to be bigger and better than ever with 14 shows taking place throughout August.

And one reader can win four tickets in this Friday's paper.

For more information visit https://www.warwick-castle.com/dragon-slayer/

Concept art for Dragon Slayer at Warwick Castle