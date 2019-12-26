Special visitors to Warwick Hospital helped to raise funds for children's A&E waiting area and two wards

Patients and staff at Warwick Hospital had some very special visitors on Sunday (22nd December).

The hospital was visited by Santa and two of his elves as well as Chester the Reindeer - kindly brought along by The Phoenix Children’s Foundation.

Chester the Reindeer at Warwick Hospital.

Wasps Rugby player Josh Fenner was also visited and signed flags for fans and handed out free match tickets.

The event was in aid of the children’s A&E waiting area and the two frailty wards at the hospital in order to purchase desired equipment that goes above and beyond NHS core funding.

Rachel Williams, associate director of operations – emergency division at Warwick Hospital coordinated the event.

“It was a fantastic day and we’ve had some lovely feedback,” she said.

“Meeting the Reindeer enables patients to get up and dressed and helps to combat loneliness.

"It also brightens up the day for staff who are working over the festive period.”