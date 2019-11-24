Spate of vehicle-related thefts in Leamington

Warwickshire Police have reported a series of vehicle-related thefts in Leamington in the last few days.

A Silver Range Rover Evoque was stolen from Strathearn Road between 6pm on Tuesday November 19 and 10am on Wednesdsay November 20.

Crime news

Officers are asking if anyone saw anything or if anybody has CCTV or dash cam footage to contact 101 quoting incident number 117 of 20/11/19.

A car was broken in to on Guys Cliffe Avenue between 7pm on Tuesday November 19 and 09.30am on Wednesday November 20.

Items were stolen from the vehicle, which was fitted with a car alarm that was heard going off at about 1am.

Anybody with information about this incident can call 101 quoting incident reference 112 of 20/11/2019.

Items were also stolen from a vehicle in Brunel Court on Wednesday November 20 between the hours of noon and 10pm and from a vehicle in Lillington Avenue on the night of Tuesday November 19 and Wednesday November 20.

Call 101 quoting incident number 420 or 64 respectively for November 20 2019.

Police are also reporting an increase in the number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles across Warwickshire in recent weeks.

Those who own a vehicle with a catalytic converter are advised to consider increasing security measures, such as:

* Marking the Catalytic Converter with a personal serial number.

* Placing a Protective Cover over the catalytic converter.

* Installing CCTV or an Alarm in their vehicle.

The following website includes advice on and ways to purchase vehicle security products.

https://www.securedbydesign.com/member-companies/accredited-product-search



If you see any suspicious activity around your vehicle, would you please ring 101 and let us know, or if there is an incident in progress please call 999.