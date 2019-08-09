Spate of unauthorised traveller encampments in Warwick sparks investigation into injunctions

The recent spate of unauthorised traveller encampments in the Warwickhas led to an investigation into the possible use of an injunction.

Warwick District Council is investigating the possible use of an injunction to prevent further incursions on publicly owned land.

An unauthorised traveller encampment on Myton Fields. Photo submitted

In the past two years Warwick District Council has spent around £200,000 to improve the security of car parks and open spaces across the district and between February and June this year there were no unauthorised encampments.

However, in July there were three incidents, two on Myton Fields and one on Saltisford Common. For both of the Myton Fields encampments the Council obtained and served

Court Orders, which involved daily visits to the sites to coordinate the legal paper-work.

For the smaller encampment at Myton Fields the Council had to use bailiffs and a tow truck.

This month a Notice to Leave has already been served on Travellers at further encampment at Saltisford Common.

There have also been a number of unauthorised encampments on private land including Myton School, Chase Meadow (owned by Taylor Wimpey) and Warwick Gates (owned by

David Wilson Homes).

In response to concerns raised by the local community, Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for housing services, said: "In addition to the improved security measures, we are continuing to work with gypsy and traveller communities as well as the Police, Warwickshire County Council, residents, town and parish councils to investigate a permanent travellers’ site which will help alleviate the impact on the local community from unauthorised encampments.

"We are also investigating applying for an injunction from the High Court banning the setting up of unauthorised encampments on sections of public land in our district, as the process for recovering Council owned land is much slower than for land that is privately owned.

"In the meantime, the Council’s Neighbourhood Services Rangers are picking up local intelligence on possible incursions to make sure our sites are as locked down and secure as possible."