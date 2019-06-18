Spate of thefts in Leamington and Warwick

Warwickshire Police's Community Messaging Service has reports of various thefts in Leamington and Warwick which have taken place in the last few days.

There was a theft of petrol from the Asda petrol station in Rugby Road, Leamington on Sunday (June 16) at 12.45pm.

Crime

This was committed by the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai.

He was a white man wearing blue jeans, sunglasses and a green cap.

Accompanying him was another white man in a white shirt and tie.

The driver filled up with petrol and drove off with no intention of payment.

The incident number is WK-20190616-0164.

An electric toothbrush was stolen from a shop in the Parade, Leamington, on Saturday (June 15) at about 11.20am.

A man entered the store, picked up a Philips toothbrush, removed the electronic tag, and left.

He did drop a bag soon afterwards with a card with a name on.

Officers are carrying out further investigations regarding a known shoplifter.

The incident number is WK-20190615-0136

A repeat offender took three bottles Jack Daniels from a store in the Parade, Leamington.

This occurred at 6.20pm on Saturday (June 15).

A black man in his 40s, bald, wearing a white t-shirt underneath a black jacket, light blue jeans, and light blue trainers.

He removed the security tags from the bottles before taking them from the store.

The incident number is WK-20190616-0118.

Perfume was stolne from a shop at the Leamington Shopping Centre in Tachbrook Park Drive in Leamington At 3:49pm on Friday June 14.

A man came into the shop and went to the fragrance counter and then took a bottle of Paco Rabanne Lady Million perfume, valued at £45, and put it in his jacket pocket.

A member of the public and a member of staff tried to restrain him, but he ran off in the direction of Aldi.

He is described as a white man in his mid-30s, 6'4" tall, slim, with a full brown/ginger beard and with tattoos on his neck.

He was wearing a blue beanie hat and a blue Parka jacket with fur-trimmed hood.

The incident number is WK-20190614-0315.

Pork, chicken and salmon, were stolen from a service station in Coventry Road, Guys Cliffe, Warwick on Friday (June 14) at about 4.20pm.

A man loaded the food into a basket and ran out and down an alleyway.

He is described as a white male with a large nose about 35 years old and was wearing a blue hoody with a black sweater over it and grey trousers.

The incident number is WK-20190614-0312.

A repeat offender has been stealing jars of coffee from a store in the Precinct, Warwick.

His last visit there was on Saturday June 15 at about 5.30pm.

He put eight jars of coffee inside his large coat.

He then exited the store and left on a pedal bike.

He is described as a thin white male, between 5'10" and 6', with fair hair, and very blue eyes.

The incident number is WK-20190616-0258

Frozen chips, bacon, cheese, tinned tuna, bread, microwave meals, beans and confectionery were stolen from a shop in Chase Meadow Square, Warwick.

This occurred on Sunday (June 16) at about 4pm.

The offender was a female who put the items into her bag and walked out with no attempt to pay.

No description of the offender is yet available, but police are examining CCTV images.

The incident number is WK-20190616-0228.

Petrol was also stolen from a petrol station in Northfield Road in Southam on Saturday (June 15) at 3.30pm.

A female in her 30s with black hair a white top and sunglasses got out of the vehicle from the passenger door and put fuel in the car.

The rear passenger door was opened for her to get back in and the car was driven off.

The vehicle was a black Ford estate with blacked out windows.

The incident number is WK-20190615-0247.

To report a crime or to provide information relating to any of these incidents call 101.