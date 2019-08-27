Spate of thefts across Warwick district

There has been a spate of thefts across the Warwick district over the last few days.

A range of items have been stolen from various premises including meat, alcohol and scissors.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

The first incidents (incident 433 of August 20) happened at a store in Clemens Street in Leamington.

According to Warwickshire Police thefts occurred at the store at various times and on various days up to and including August 22.

Police said that a man and a woman enter the store and take various meat products and leave before paying.

The woman has been described as being in late 20s, early 30s, with long pink and brown hair, wearing a brown jacket.

The man has been described as being in late 30s, early 40s, rough looking, with long brown frizzy hair, usually tied up in a pony-tail. He was wearing a blue top and blue jeans.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Another theft (incident number 236 of August 23) happened at 14:15 on August 23 at a store in Coten End in Warwick.

A man entered the store and placed steaks, chicken, and beer - to the value of £50 - into the basket. He left the store with the basket, without paying.

He has been described as a black male in his 40s. He was wearing a grey jacket with a black hoodie underneath.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Another incident (incident number 434 on August 24) happened at a hairdressers' suppliers in the Heathcote Industrial Estate in Warwick.

It happened around 9pm on August 24 where the alarm was activated and it was discovered that burglars had caused serious damage in entering the unit.

It was also discovered that forty-nine packs of high-end scissors had been taken; each has a value of between £70 to £100.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

A theft (incident number 214 of August 24) also happened sometime between Sunday August 4 and Saturday August 24 where someone gained access to a rear garden of a property in Clarendon Road in Kenilworth.

They then stole a red and black childrens quad bike from a storage tent.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have information about any of the above incident to get in touch

Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number given above.