Spate of burglaries reported in Kenilworth last week

A spate of burglaries have been reported in Kenilworth last week - although two were stopped by vigilant residents.

At just before 10.30pm on Sunday April 22, an offender broke into a home in Woodland Road, Kenilworth and was challenged and chased off by the resident. It is not clear if anything was stolen. This is incident 412 of April 22.

And at around 2am on Monday April 23, offenders attempted to break into another home in Woodland Road.

The resident of the house saw someone ride a bike onto the driveway and then rang the doorbell. The resident looked out of a window and the offenders made off. This is incident 86 of April 23.

A spokesman for neighbourhood watch group Kenilworth Watch said: "We want to highlight how increased vigilance by householders and local people is positively affecting and deterring crime with two of these latest events demonstrating that by considered and safe intervention residents and members of the public can prevent crime actually being committed."

The other three incidents are as follows:

At around 7am on Monday April 23, offenders broke into a residential home in Westwood Heath, through a side door into an office, and stole a set of keys to a staff members car. The offenders then used the keys to steal the vehicle from outside. This is incident 77 of April 23.

Between Friday April 20 and Monday April 23, offenders broke into a shed at the rear of a charity shop in The Square. Nothing was stolen. This is incident 123 of April 23.

And at some point before 3.20pm on Thursday April 26, offenders broke into a home in Red Lane, Burton Green after forcing open a rear window.

Once inside, the offenders stole the keys to an Audi vehicle. The offenders then used the keys to steal the vehicle from the driveway. This is incident 269 of April 26.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents should call Warwickshire Police on 101.