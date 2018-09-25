Spate of burglaries and thefts in Kenilworth last week

Kenilworth was targeted by burglars and thieves in several incidents last week, police have confirmed.

And Kenilworth Watch, a neighbourhood watch group in the town, urged people to review their security in light of the crimes.

A spokesperson for Kenilworth Watch said: “Almost everyone can do something if they look hard enough to improve with their security, even little things can make a difference and deter criminals.

"What we are saying is that everyone should take time to really look at security, not wait to be the next victim of crime."

A house was targeted in Henry Street between 5.30 and 6pm on Tuesday September 18.

Burglars entered the rear garden by forcing the back gate lock open. They accessed a garden shed in the rear garden of the property and removed approximately £800 of materials. This is incident 335 of September 18.

And between 7pm on Monday September 17 and 7pm on Tuesday September 18, burglars got into a house in John O Gaunt Road by forcing the back door of the property.

Once inside offenders made an untidy search, but it is not clear if anything was taken. This is incident 410 of September 18.

Between midnight and 3am on Tuesday September 18, offenders stole a grey Land Rover Discovery from a driveway belonging to a property in Bullimore Grove.

This theft took place without the offenders accessing the property or taking and using the stolen vehicle’s keys. This is incident 75 of September 18.

A property in Brookside Avenue was also broken into via an upstairs window on Wednesday September 19. Once inside an untidy search was made. This is incident 565 of September 19.

Burglars also took a safe from a shop in The Square between 5pm on Monday September 17 and 9am on Tuesday September 18. The burglars were able to get in by smashing down the rear door. This is incident 88 of September 20.

An attempted burglary also took place at a Warwick Road shop between 5pm on Wednesday September 19 and 9am on Thursday September 20.

The offenders tried to force bars apart on a window at the rear of the premises but were unsuccessful. This is incident 174 of September 20.

And overnight between Friday September 21 and Saturday September 22 thieves removed and stole front and rear vehicle registration plates from a secured and unattended black Volkswagen Golf parked on High Street.

Anyone with any information about these incidents should call Warwickshire Police on 101.