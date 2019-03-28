Southam villagers will benefit from new community minibus

Villagers will be travelling in style now a local transport service has taken possession of a new vehicle and just in time for anniversary celebrations too.

Southam Community Minibus Association entered its 30th year of operation in fine fashion by showing off its fresh purchase.

This is the fifth minibus the association has owned since its formation in 1989. The latest vehicle is high spec and includes air conditioning, reclining seats, powered access step and heated screen. It can carry up to 16 passengers and provides affordable transport for schools, church groups, sports teams, scout and guides, choirs and many more.

Various organisation contributed towards the purchase of the £32,000 mini-bus including the Lottery fund, Southam United Charities, Tesco Community bag scheme, Southam Town Council, Rotary Club and Southam Community Minibus Association reserve fund.

Representatives of the donating organisations joined committee members to take a look at the new minibus and were suitably impressed.

Local groups who may qualify for use of the minibus should firstly check out the relevant information and pick up an application pack from Southam Library in Tithe Place, High Street. Bookings can also be made at the library.

A 50 per cent discount is given to clubs and groups whose purpose is primarily the education or involvement of children.

For details call Southam Library on 01926 814813.