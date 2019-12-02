Southam stun Woodstock to go two points clear

Leading scorer Levi Steele struck twice as Saints inflicted a first defeat of the season on Woodstock Town to move back to the top of the uhlsport Hellenic Division Two North table, writes David Hucker.

Manager Richard Kay was forced into two changes with Pat O’Brien suspended and Ashley Knights unavailable for what, on paper, looked to be their toughest match so far against a side with a 100 per cent home record.

But, they were in command at the break and, after an even second half, posted their best win of the season to go two points clear at the summit.

Saints got off to a good start when Ricky Barby fired them ahead from long range in the 15th minute, only for James Ward to head home from a corner to level the scores.

Chidilim Okolo put them back in front, converting a cross from Steele from close range and then Steele himself got the first of his two goals on the stroke of half-time to make it 3-1.

Steele scored again from a direct free-kick and, although Woodstock got another through Nathan Emmett ten minutes from time, Saints clung on to make it eight wins out of nine.

With Adderbury Park also losing their 100 per cent record with a home 1-1 draw against Risborough Rangers Reserves, the afternoon could not have gone much better for Kay and his team and the manager was, understandably, pleased with the result.

“A very important win and, overall, a very solid away performance,” said Kay.

“We were clinical in front of goal and really well organised defensively. These big games usually come down to attitude and desire on the day and we thoroughly desired the win, as we completely outworked and outfought Woodstock and did the basics well.

“Again, we were lightning quick on the turnover and our pace on the counter attack all game was too much for them.

“We have three home games coming up and, with our rivals playing each other in the coming weeks, we need to continue focusing on ourselves and keep the winning run going.”

Saints are without a match this weekend and are then at home to Banbury United Development on December 14.