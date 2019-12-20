Southam pub spreads Christmas cheer by hosting lunch for Royal British Legion care home residents and staff

A Southam pub has spread some Christmas cheer by hosting a lunch for residents and staff at a care home for the armed forces and their families.

A group of 20 residents, carers and volunteers from Galanos House, a care home in Southam run by the Royal British Legion, enjoyed a Christmas lunch at the Bowling Green pub on Thursday (December 19), as part of Heineken’s Brewing Good Cheer campaign.

Bill Chapman, Day Care Assistant and youngest choir member with oldest choir member at Galanos House, 102 year old veteran Ron Trenchard

Brewing Good Cheer, which is now in its fourth year, celebrates the important role pubs play in communities by bringing people together for a festive event, especially those who might not often get a chance to visit their local.

Pubs who take part in the campaign host free events such as Christmas lunches, coffee mornings or even a mince pie and a pint for local charities and community groups.

According to the Office of National Statistics, nearly 11,500 of over 65s in Warwickshire experience loneliness.

Through Brewing Good Cheer, Heineken wants to show that the pub is so much more than a place to have a pint, it’s a place where communities can come together.

Galanos house residents enjoy the Christmas Lunch.

Heineken believes pubs have an important role to play in helping to alleviate the problem by providing a welcoming place where people can connect with their neighbours and wider communities.

Mark Connors, who runs the Bowling Green, said: “Brewing Good Cheer is an amazing initiative which helps us to give something back to the community.

"Galanos House is close to the hearts of many in the local community and indeed staff at the Bowling Green too. Initiatives like this are a great idea for helping to combat loneliness, whatever age you are, which is why we were keen to take part.

"It seems particularly poignant that this year is the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Galanos house residents, staff and volunteers enjoyed the Christmas Lunch.

"Galanos House is home to many different ages, but their eldest member is a 102 year old veteran who is in the home’s choir.

"With the youngest choir member being a 27 year old staff member, it’s wonderful to hear of friendships and camaraderie spanning different ages.”

Galanos House offers nursing, residential and dementia care, as well as respite and day care for the Armed Forces community and their families.

A dedicated team provides 24-hour expert care and support, including a specialist dementia wing.

Denise Goodwin from Galanos House said: “We are delighted to have been invited to be part of this fantastic initiative.

"Friendship and camaraderie play a big part in the day to day life at Galanos House and Mark and his team at the pub gave us a very warm welcome and really put a smile on the face of everyone who came along.”