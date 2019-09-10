Southam Food Festival returning this weekend

The Southam Food Festival will be returning this weekend.

Last year the event took place for the first time at Southam Rugby Football Club, but this year CJ’s Events Warwickshire, which organises the event, have moved the event into the town centre.

Southam Food Festival will be returning this weekend. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

There will be around 50 independent food and drink producers, a music programme and kids activities, in Coventry Road on Sunday September 15.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "We’re excited to be moving the festival into the main town.

"Whist last year’s event at the Rugby Club was a success, we wanted to grow this event and make it more accessible for everyone.

"By having it within the town, it also supports independent businesses with the additional footfall the festival attracts.

"We’ve got a great line up of entertainment thanks to Fresh Coventry and Warwickshire and our visitors will be spoilt for choice with around 50 food and drink stalls to choose from.

"We look forward to seeing everyone on Sunday."

The festival will run between 10am and 5pm

For information click here or go to: www.localfoodfestivals.co.uk