Southam community help to spread Christmas cheer with annual shoebox appeal

A community initiative in Southam to help spread Christmas cheer to those less fortunate has returned for another year.

The initiative, which sees residents in and around Southam put together shoe boxes for the Southam food bank, has once again been organised by Nicola Taylor and a group of residents from Southam.

Children at Harbury Primary School donated 56 Breakfast in a box shoe boxes to the appeal. Bottom left and right shows some of the donations received at the Southam Christmas lights switch-on. Photo supplied.

This year marked the fourth year for the appeal and it has so far seen more than 200 boxes donated by residents and school children.

Nicola said: "So far we have collected 210 donations and 120 of these were delivered to families in Southam and surrounding villages by the Southam Food Bank .

"The quality has been outstanding this year.

"The shoe box team cannot thank our community enough, I don’t think people realise the difference their donations make to families and individuals within our community who less fortunate then others.

"We hope to continue next year , so if anyone wishes to join our small team of volunteers they are welcome. Only a few hours of your time over a couple of evenings and an hour on the main light switch on date. It’s very rewarding and humbling at the same time.

"We would like to thank our team , Sam, Jane and Madeline for the distribution of posters, Anthony James Care who helped transport and collect the boxes as well as deliver them to the Southam Food Bank.

"We would also like to thank Southam Fire Station for allowing us to set up inside to receive donations and supplying us with tea and coffee.

"Harbury school also did an amazing job with their breakfast in a box and we are still to arrange collections from Southam Primary and Priors School in Priors Marston."

Donations can still be made up until Friday (December 6).

The types of boxes that can be donated include:

A Christmas dinner in a box

Breakfast in a box ( items such as part bake breads, jam, tea, coffee, long life milk, cereal, waffles)

Gifts for adults or children ( items such as toiletries, hats, gloves, chocolate)

Family packages ( such as family movie night with popcorn, dvds, supermarket voucher)

People can still donate and collection points are:

Bishops Itchington Newsagent

The Gateway Cafe in Southam

Bizzy Tots Long Itchington or people can message me directly via Facebook to arrange a drop off.

There is also a Facebook page - Southam Shoebox Appeal - for further information.