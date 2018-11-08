Southam College pays tribute to pupil who died after collision near Harbury

Southam College has paid tribute to its pupil Holly Chevassut who died after a truck collided with her in Chesterton Road on the evening of Wednesday October 31.

Paying tribute to the 14-year-old Ranjit Samra, the Southam College headteacher, said: "Holly was a wonderful student who was full of energy and had a fantastic future ahead of her.

"She was liked and respected by everyone who knew her.

"We will all miss her kind and caring nature and our thoughts and prayers are with her many friends and family."

Holly died at University Hospital Coventry on Friday November 1.

Warwickshire Police published a statement made by her family earlier today.

Officers are continuing to investigate the collision and are keen to identify the driver of a Land Rover Discovery they believe was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information that could help police can call 101 quoting incident 320 of October 31.