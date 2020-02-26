Southam air cadets raise almost £1,500 for 'home from home' for military veterans

Air cadets in Southam have raised almost £1,500 for military veterans and their families at a Birmingham hospital.

Towards the end of last year, cadets and staff from 2028 Southam Squadron Air Training Corps took part in a sponsored swim at the Southam Leisure Centre swimming pool in an effort to raise money for the 'veterans' home from home' at Fisher House at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

And they have just finished gathering sponsorship money which has totalled £1,422.

Every year since 2015, the Southam cadets have volunteered to take up the challenge by both swimming on the day and also raising funds independently.

Since the squadron started doing the sponsored swims Fisher House patient advocate David Watson, who is a Veteran himself, has visited the cadets twice and personally thanked them for their efforts.

Flight Lieutenant Moreton, the officer commanding 2028 Squadron, stated after the recent event that the cadets continue to impress not only the organisers, David Watson but himself as well.

He added: "I am very proud of them and our connection with Fisher House."