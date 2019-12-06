Southam air cadets helped fundraising event to go swimmingly well

Air cadets in Southam have taken to the water to raise money for a home from home for military patients.

Members of 2028 Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets were among those who took part in a successful sponsored swim at Southam Leisure Centre last Sunday.

Air Cadets who took part in the sponsored swim at Southam Leisure Centre.

The event, which has been held for the last six years, is organised by Leamington SCUBA diving instructor Ray Kirton and raises money for Fisher House which offers free accommodation for military patients and their families at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Ray said: “The Cadets enthusiastically do everything that they can to raise money for this worthy cause.

"Having had several visits from Dave Watson, the patient advocate for Fisher House, everyone at 2028 puts a great deal of effort, not just into the swim, but into raising money in every way then can to support our injured veterans.”

Flt Lt Daryll Moreton, Officer Commanding 2028 Squadron, said: “My Cadets have been so inspired by Dave Watson and their visit to Fisher House, that when this annual event comes along they immediately want to get involved and raise as much as they can.

Air Cadets who took part in the sponsored swim at Southam Leisure Centre.

“I am very proud of these young people and their enthusiasm to raise money for Fisher House. We are all proud to be associated with everyone at Fisher House.”