Sorry: Brits apologise 4,380 times a year – when it’s not our fault

A new survey has found that nearly nine in ten Brits regularly say sorry for things that aren’t our fault – with some apologising up to eight times a day.

The research, by PiCKUP! the biscuit bar with attitude, found that almost six in ten would say sorry when someone bumps into them, and seven per cent of us had even asked for forgiveness when not at fault in a car accident.

From now right through to September, they will deliver more than 1.2m samples to the Great British public

Nearly eight out of ten respondents claim they have been taken advantage of for being too well-mannered, so PiCKUP! is launching a nationwide campaign to tackle these traits, believing Brits would welcome the opportunity to act a little bolder.

From now right through to September, they will deliver more than 1.2m samples to the Great British public, along with a little tongue-in-cheek wisdom, as well as working with outgoing and outspoken social influencers to positively ‘pick up’ Britain.

The nationwide PiCKUP! tour includes visits to cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Sheffield, Nottingham and Bristol.

Claudia Eschbacher, senior brand manager for PiCKUP!, said: “This summer we are on a mission to make Brits more bold as it is madness that so many people feel they are too polite and not outspoken enough,”

The nationwide PiCKUP! tour includes visits to cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Sheffield, Nottingham and Bristol.

“We are touring the nation with our ‘Be More PiCKUP!’ campaign and sampling our delicious chocolate biscuit bars, as well as working with experts, influencers and social channels to get Britain on track to being bolder. From Blackpool Pleasure Beach to the Bullring in Birmingham, we are coming to a location near you!”

British to a fault? Other findings include:

• Getting short-changed – 13 per cent wouldn't complain if we got the wrong change in a shop

• Making a brew – one in five of us don’t say anything when someone at works makes a terrible cup of tea

PiCKUP! is on a mission to make Britain more bold.

• Creating a stink – 24 per cent of us don't pipe up if people eat smelly food on public transport

• Take it lying down – nearly one in five stay quiet if a neighbour is being a bit too loud while getting intimate

• Bad service – 28 per cent don’t grumble if a shop assistant is rude

To find out more about the Be More PiCKUP! campaign, follow PiCKUP! on Facebook (adops please link to https://www.facebook.com/PickupUK

, Twitter (adops please link to https://twitter.com/BahlsenPiCKUP

) and Instagram (adops please link to https://www.instagram.com/pickup.uk/

).