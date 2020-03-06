So what is happening to the old Peacocks building in Leamington town centre?

With development work well underway, some readers have been in touch asking us about what is happening to the former building in Leamington that used to be Peacocks.

We ran a story last year pointing out that it will be turned into a new retail space and apartments, but thought it was a good time to remind people of the plans.

The work currently underway at the old Peacocks site.

What exactly are they building there?

A new retail space and 26 apartments.

The application was made by David Tucker and Barbara Tucker of TAG Exclusive Properties Urban Ltd and will involve the building currently occupied by the clothing shop Peacocks being demolished and a new building being constructed including retail space on the ground floor and residential apartments.

Which company will be moving into space?

That hasn't been announced but we will let you know as soon as we hear...

What will the residential apartments include?

The accommodation will be made up of nine one-bedroom apartments, 16 two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment. But none of the new homes at the new building in Warwick Street will fall under the 'affordable' bracket.

Will there be parking for the appartments?

No car parking is included in the plans but in the planning documents provided by Warwick District Council the report says: "Due to the complexities of the site, the applicants have put forward a detailed viability assessment that demonstrates that the build costs of the development would not be viable if the requirement for affordable housing or any other contributions are required."

"The assessor has determined that the site has a benchmark land value of £1.9 million which is the threshold or benchmark for the scheme being viable for the provision of affordable housing and contributions."

Were any objections raised at the planning meeting?

Leamington Town Council raised concerns about the lack of parking, lack of affordable housing and the the "height, mass and bulk" of the proposed building.

Planning permission was granted for the proposal by Warwick District Council's planning committee on Wednesday October 9.