Snow cancels Warwick's Saturday market

Warwick's market to be held tomorrow (Saturday) has been cancelled due to the snowy conditions.

A spokesperson for market organisers CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We have taken the decision earlier than normal to cancel tomorrows market. The current conditions are dangerous for our staff, traders & visitors and are they’re not going to improve by tomorrow.

"Further snow is also predicted later today into this evening. This decision hasn’t been taken lightly, but we have to take advice from Met Office. Traders are being contacted."

Warwick market's is planned to go ahead as usual on Saturday March 10. Updates will be made available here