Smithson, 15, makes history by winning British Open

Noah Smithson, 15, from Kenilworth became the youngest ever British Open Disc Golf champion at the weekend.

Smithson finished two shots clear of Birmingham’s James Luton after four rounds at the Horsenden Hill course near Wembley.

Smithson is a member of the Quarry Park Disc Golf Club in Old Milverton and is following in the footsteps of course owner and pro Derek Robins who won the very first British Open in 1979 and was victorious again this year, but this time in the MP40 (40+ years) division.

Mark Davis nearly made it three wins for the Quarry Park Club but finished second in the Amateur division, a shot behind the winner.

Smithson and Robins are part of a six-person team which will represent the UK in the World Team Championships in Estonia later this summer.