Six fire crews called to Leamington tower block fire

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from six fire stations responded to a fire in a high-rise tower block in Leamington yesterday (Tuesday December 17).

The tower block fire saw firefighters from the Kenilworth Fire Station, the Leamington Fire Station, the Southam Fire Station, the Wellesbourne Fire Station, Stratford Fire Station and Alcester Fire Station, as well as numerous resources from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police.

Crews were faced with smoke logging on numerous floors of a seven-storey block.

After investigations the fire was located in a ground floor flat involving a tea towel on fire on top of the hob.

No one was injured.

Officials with the Kenilworth Fire Station said posted the following advice on Facebook: "These types of incidents are becoming more and more common.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

"Never leave any combustible items on the hob even when not in use. This will prevent fires if the hob is accidentally turned on or left on."