Sinkhole repairs in Kenilworth complete

Repairs being done to repair a sinkhole in a Kenilworth street have now been completed.

Yesterday (Monday) Warwickshire County Council closed Knowle Hill after a sinkhole opened up in the carriageway.

The road has now reopened.

It had been anticipated that it could take up to 21 days to fix the problem but the road was reopened today (Tuesday).

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "The emergency works at Knowle Hill, Kenilworth, have now been completed and the road has now been re-opened to traffic.

"We would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience while these essential emergency works took place."

The council have also said that any remaining rad closure signs will be retrieved in the morning (Wednesday).