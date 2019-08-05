Sink hole leads to emergency closure of Road in Kenilworth

A road in Kenilworth has been closed because of a sink hole.

Knowle Hill was closed today (Monday August 5) by Warwickshire County Council from its junction with Dalehouse Lane to its junction with Crewe Lane.

Warwickshire County Council said that 'the emergency closure is required to avoid the likelihood of danger to the public, as a result of a sink hole that has opened in the carriageway, while investigation and appropriate remedial works are completed.'

The closure started on August 5 and can be in place for up to 21 days or until remedial works are completed and may be followed by a temporary closure order.

Pedestrian access to and egress from properties and land situated adjacent to the length of the section of the pathway to be closed, if any, will be maintained at all times.

Vehicle access will be maintained where possible.

The road has been closed

An alternative route is available and will be signed via: Glasshouse Lane, Windy Arbour, Park Hill, Stoneleigh Road, Mill End, Dalehouse Lane and vice versa.

Any queries relating to the works should be directed to the contractor, Balfour Beatty (Tel: 03452 415 302).

