Shop in Leamington town centre set to close this week

A shop in Leamington town centre is set to close this week.

The Thorntons chocolate shop, which is located inside The Royal Priors Shopping Centre, off the Parade, is set to close.

There is currently a small sign on the counter saying that the store is closing and a member of staff said that it would be shutting on Saturday.

The Courier has attempted to get in touch with the Thorntons press office but have been unable to get an answer.

Once this store has closed the next nearest Thorntons is located at the West Orchards shopping centre in Coventry.

Thorntons in Kenilworth has also shut down.