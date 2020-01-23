Shipston Home Nursing’s popular £10K run now open for entries

The Shipston Home Nursing’s popular £10K run/walk at Walton Hall is now open for entries.

The popular 10K has been scheduled for Sunday April 19 at the Walton Hall Hotel in Wellesbourne.

Participants may run or walk the 10K cross-country route, through some of Warwickshire’s most beautiful countryside. This is a great family event which is suitable for all abilities of runner and walker alike, why not bring the children. Dogs (on leads) are also welcome.

Registration is at 8.45am for a 10am start, with prizes for runners and medals for the first 250 finishers.

Complimentary water and bananas are available for all participants. Sausage Baps supplied by Paddock Farm Butchery, Brailes can be purchased on the day.

Rebecca Mawle, head of fundraising for Shipston Home Nursing, said: “This 10K race is always popular. It has an excellent reputation and many loyal runners and walkers enter year after year. If anyone’s looking for a new year challenge, this is a great event.”

Starting at the beautiful Walton Hall Hotel, a 16th century mansion set in 65 acres of English countryside overlooking a lake, the route takes competitors through nearby woods, the village of Walton and back to the tree lined finish in-front of the hall.

For more route information please visit the Shipston Home Nursing website. The route may be subject to change according to weather conditions and is not suitable for pushchairs.

Catherine Gibbons, who entered the race last year, said: “This is my favourite 10k in Warwickshire!”

The race is sponsored by Walton Hall, A Forsyth Farm Work, Tubbs End Farms, Hutsby Farms, G Hutsby & Sons and Paddock Farm Butchery.

All proceeds will go to Shipston Home Nursing, who provide nursing care for patients with illnesses which do not respond to curative treatment and who wish to be nursed at home.