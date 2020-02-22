Sheep killed in dog attack on farm near Warmington

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the attack on a farmer's sheep killing two of them near the village of Warmington.

The farmer's sheep were reportedly attacked by a dog in a field, which was believed to have been on a walk at the time.

Police

Two of the farmer's sheep were killed, and two more were badly injured in the attack.

The sheep attack occurred between Saturday February 8 and Monday February 10 on a farm near the village of Warmington.

Anyone with information about the sheep attack can call police on 101 quoting incident number of 87 of February 14.

Police encourage people to remain vigilant in the area and report suspicious persons, vehicles or activity to the police on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.