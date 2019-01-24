Sheds broken into in Burton Green

Two sheds on the same Burton Green road have been broken into by criminals this week.

Between 8pm on Monday January 21 and 3.30pm on Tuesday January 22, offenders got into a garden and entered an unlocked garden shed. A petrol hedge cutter was then stolen from inside the shed. This is incident 254 of January 22.

And at some point between Saturday January 19 and Wednesday January 23, a garden vacuum and hedge trimmer were stolen from a shed at another Cromwell Lane property. This is incident 427 of January 23.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.