Shakurs of Kineton wins award for best restaurant in Warwickshire

A Kineton business has won the best restaurant in Warwickshire at the British Bangladeshi Business Awards.

Shah Hussain, the owner of Shakurs Brasserie, accepted the award last night (Thursday October 10) at the third British Bangladeshi Business Awards held at Bingley Hall in Birmingham.

Shah Hussain, the owner Shakurs Brasserie in Kineton, holding his certificate and award.

Shah, who has run Shakurs Brasserie in Kineton for nearly 20 years, said: "To become the best in Warwickshire is an amazing feeling. It's a dream come true."

In order to make the shortlist of the competition Shah participated in a cook-off with eight judges. Officials from the competition also came to the restaurant and made a complaint to see how the staff would react as part of the competition.

He added: "The dish that won it for me was the chicken capsilla. They liked the flavour and the aroma. It's a slightly hot dish. I'm hoping to keep on learning and providing better food for the customers in the Kineton area."

Shah plans to host a celebration party event at the Kineton restaurant, which will include a free buffet and entertainment. It will be open to the public on a first come first service basis. The date has yet to be determined.

Shah participated in another similar competition three years ago, but didn't win taking home the prize for runner-up.

He said: “I entered to try and improve, and I like the challenge."

Shah also owns the Swan pub building in the village along with the former coffee stop cafe, which he has plans to turn into a cocktail bar.

Shah added: “I love the village and I want everything to do well. If we have different venues then people will come to the village.”

Shah also owns Shah's restaurant in Wellesbourne. But it closed last year in November 2018 after a fire in the building.

He added: “We're trying our best to re-open before Christmas.”