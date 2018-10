Thieves took several valuables from a car parked at The Warwickshire Golf and Country Club in Leek Wootton this week.

Between 6pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday October 16, offenders smashed the rear passenger side window of a Skoda Superb which was parked at the club.

Several items inside the vehicle were then stolen including a laptop computer, an iPad, wallet and glasses.

This is incident 359 of October 16. Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101.