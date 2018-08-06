Several cars targeted by criminals in Kenilworth

Several vehicles were targeted by criminals in Kenilworth yesterday (Sunday August 5), according to a neighbourhood watch group.

Southbank Road Neighbourhood Watch have said police are investigating several reports of interference and crime with parked vehicles near to Bridge Street, Southbank Rd and School Lane.

The incidents took place between 1 and 5am on Sunday August 5.

Some of the vehicles were broken into, but it is not yet clear what has been stolen and how many were damaged.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101.