Several burglaries at businesses in and around Leamington and Warwick

Burglaries have taken place at businesses in industrial estates near Leamington and Warwick in the last few days.

Between noon on Saturday August 31 and 7am on Monday September 2 , two large padlocked containers were entered at a premises on Olympus Avenue in Tachbrook Park.

Crime news

Hand tools and a jet washer were taken.

The incident number is 0061 of 02/09/2019.

Two laptop computers were stolen from a premises in Collins Road at the Heathcote Industrial Estate some time between 4pm on Friday August 30 and 8.30am Monday September 2.

Locked gates and front doors had been forced open.

The incident number is 0069 of 02/09/2019

Also, two laptops, a tool box and keys to two vehicles - which were also stolen - were taken from a different premises in the same industrial estate between 4pm on Friday August 30 and 9am on September 2 .

The incident number is 0075 of 02/09/2019.

And between 4pm on Friday August 30 and 6.30am on Monday September 2 offenders broke through locked gates at a building site in Gallows Hill.

Once inside,the offenders forced open a locked store shed and made off with a petrol-driven cement mixer and a stand pipe.

The incident number is 0235 of 02/09/2019

People with information which they believe may be in connection to any of these incidents can contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number given.