Seven sheep attacked near Shipston

Seven sheep were recently injured in an attack in the Shipston area.

The sheep were bitten by what is believed to be a dog near to the river.

All seven sheep are making a steady recovery, including two who had to be pulled out of the river.

Anyone with information about the sheep attack can call police on 101 quoting incident number 164 of October 24.

The Shipston Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: "Please respect the animals and if walking dogs near to sheep keep on a lead. Farmers can shoot any dog seen to worry their livestock."