Seven candidates to contest Warwick and Leamington seat in forthcoming General Election

Seven candidates have today been confirmed to contest the Warwick and Leamington seat for the forthcoming general election next month

They are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

Louis Adam (Liberal Democrats)

Xander Bennett (Social Democratic Party)

Jonathan Chilvers (Green Party)

Bob Dhillon (Independent)

Tim Griffiths (Brexit Party)

Jack Rankin (Conservative)

Matt Western (Labour)

A poll will be taken on Thursday December 12 between 7am and 10pm with the result due to be declared in the early hours of the following day.

Mr Western, the current MP for the constituency, will be hoping to retain his seat.