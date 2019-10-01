Set of golf clubs and cash among items stolen in spate of Kenilworth vehicle break-ins

A set of golf clubs and a quantity of cash were among the items stolen during the break-in of three vehicles in a 24-hour period in Kenilworth.

Warwickshire Police are looking for information into theft of property from three vehicles that all had their windows smashed while parked on streets in Kenilworth.

The first incident occurred between 7.15pm on Monday September 30 and 6.55am on Tuesday October 1.

Offenders smashed both driver's side windows of a Skoda Octavia parked near the A452 at Chesford and stole a glass lampshade.

Anyone with information about the lampshade theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 87 of October 1.

The second incident occurred when offenders smashed the driver's front and rear side window on a Nissan Juke parked in the High Street of Kenilworth.

Offenders entered the boot of the Nissan and stole a set of golf clubs and golf trolley during the break-in, which occurred during the overnight hours between Monday September 30 and Tuesday October 1

Anyone with information about the Nissan break-in can call police on 101 quoting incident 111 of October 1.

A third vehicle was broken into after offenders smashed the side window of a Peugeot 208 while it was parked in Barrow Road of Kenilworth.

Offenders stole a Garmin Satellite Navigation device and a small quantity of cash was stolen during the break-in of the Peugeot, which occurred durign the overnight hours of Monday September 30 and Tuesday October 1.

Anyone with information about the break-in of the Peugeot can call police on 101 quoting incident number 121 of October 1.

People can also report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.