Service in Warwick to remember and reflect on Evelyn’s life and legacy

A memorial service is being held in Warwick to remember Evelyn Smith and to reflect on her legacy.

The service, which takes place on Wednesday September 12, marks the fifth anniversary since Evelyn Smith died from Bacterial Tracheitis.

Helen Smith, Evelyn’s mum, created the charity Evelyn’s Gift in memory of her daughter, which aims to train as many people as possible in CPR and lifesaving and to provide little acts of kindness.

The charity has helped a lot of local organisations and groups and this service is also a chance to reflect on the legacy that has been created for Evelyn.

Helen said: “The service is for the fifth anniversary and we felt that it was important to remember Evelyn in this way.

“As well as friends and family, the service will be attended by members of the wider community.

“Cllr Neale Murphy will read a letter from the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Rich Eddy, and Mrs Pope from Coten End Primary School will speak about Evelyn’s legacy through Evelyn’s Gift.

“Tim Morris from Waterside Medical Centre will talk about how Evelyn’s memory has impacted on the success of Warwickshire Hearts. We also want to reflect on her life and all that she gave us.”

The service will take place at St Mary’s Church in Warwick from 2pm to 3pm.