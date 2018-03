A fire caused major damage to house in Kenilworth last night (Friday) - but luckily no one was inside.

The person who called 999 feared there were people in the house and three fire engines were called to the property in Thornby Avenue.

Photo courtesy of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: “The fire had already taken hold before our arrival. Luckily after a full search we concluded that no one was inside.”