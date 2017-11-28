'Serious concerns' about Kenilworth crime cause town council to ask for increased police presence

Rising crime levels in Kenilworth have caused its town councillors to express their ‘serious concerns’ about the problems and to request an increased police presence in the town.

Kenilworth Town Council agreed to write a letter to Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe, asking him to provide assurances that ‘appropriate resources’ will be available to increase police visibility and help ease residents' fears.

The motion for the council to write to Mr Seccombe was put forward by Cllr Richard Hales (Con, Park Hill) at a meeting on Thursday November 23.

He felt crimes such as burglaries, assaults and robberies in Kenilworth were not being dealt with appropriately, and thought the rise had become a ‘strategic issue’ for Warwickshire Police.

Although Cllr Hales had concerns about crime levels in the town for a while, he said the armed robbery at Tesco Express in Leyes Lane on Tuesday November 7 was ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’.

Three robbers armed with hammers and crowbars and wearing balaclavas stole thousands of pounds from security guards as they were delivering cash to the shop.

Cllr Hales added: “It’s just unacceptable. You can’t keep having these levels of incidents in Kenilworth and do nothing about them.”

Both Philip Seccombe and Warwickshire Police have been contacted for comment.