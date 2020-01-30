Second spot for Liddle at the Not The Roman IX

Kenilworth Runners' winning men's team at the Not The Roman IX.
Kenilworth Runners' winning men's team at the Not The Roman IX.

Sunday saw the return of the popular Stratford AC-organised Not The Roman IX following a break in 2019.

A total of 21 Spa Striders took on the unusual 12k distance, with Chris Liddle finishing runner-up on the undulating course in 43min 24sec.

Despite some tired cross-country legs among them, Kenilworth Runners’ Ollie Flippance (6th in 45:43), Joe Chick (9th in 47:15), Ryan Baker (10th in 47:18) and Harry Purewal (22nd in 49:01) managed to bring home the men’s team prize on the day.

Paul Okey was Leamington C&AC’s sole male representative, crossing the line 23rd in a gun time of 49:15.

The club only had one female representative, too, with Natalie Bhangal defying a heavy week of marathon training to see off the challenge of Northbrook’s Natasha White and take first place.

Bhangal clocked 48:14, with White six seconds back in second.

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer was the third lady across the line and 33th overall in 50:26 and was joined in the second-placed ladies’ team by Emma Garnett (44th in 52:51) and Shanika Samarasekera (94th in 56:25).

The ladies’ team prize was won by Spa Striders, who where led home by Claire Davidson who finished in 51:39 for fifth lady.

Clubmate Susie Stannard was just a second behind, with both finishing first in their respective age categories.

Rachel Wignell (52:39) completed the winning trio, finishing 49th overall.

Ben Cruze from Midland Masters AC won the race in 41:25 and there were 357 finishers.