Second spot for Liddle at the Not The Roman IX

Sunday saw the return of the popular Stratford AC-organised Not The Roman IX following a break in 2019.

A total of 21 Spa Striders took on the unusual 12k distance, with Chris Liddle finishing runner-up on the undulating course in 43min 24sec.

Despite some tired cross-country legs among them, Kenilworth Runners’ Ollie Flippance (6th in 45:43), Joe Chick (9th in 47:15), Ryan Baker (10th in 47:18) and Harry Purewal (22nd in 49:01) managed to bring home the men’s team prize on the day.

Paul Okey was Leamington C&AC’s sole male representative, crossing the line 23rd in a gun time of 49:15.

The club only had one female representative, too, with Natalie Bhangal defying a heavy week of marathon training to see off the challenge of Northbrook’s Natasha White and take first place.

Bhangal clocked 48:14, with White six seconds back in second.

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer was the third lady across the line and 33th overall in 50:26 and was joined in the second-placed ladies’ team by Emma Garnett (44th in 52:51) and Shanika Samarasekera (94th in 56:25).

The ladies’ team prize was won by Spa Striders, who where led home by Claire Davidson who finished in 51:39 for fifth lady.

Clubmate Susie Stannard was just a second behind, with both finishing first in their respective age categories.

Rachel Wignell (52:39) completed the winning trio, finishing 49th overall.

Ben Cruze from Midland Masters AC won the race in 41:25 and there were 357 finishers.