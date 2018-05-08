Second escape room experience to open in Leamington this month

A second escape room experience is set to open in Leamington this month.

The business, Escape Leamington Spa, which is owned by Laura Sylvester and Johanna Whitby, is set to open in 27 Park Street.

This will be the second escape room experience to open in the town.

In December Experimental Escape officially opened in Warwick Street Leamington. This experience currently offers one escape room but the developer, David Billany intends to open five rooms.

Laura and Johanna are set to have three escape rooms for people to choose from.

They said: “If you’re fixing a date night, hen or stag do; celebrating a special occasion; bonding a work team – or just hanging with friends, this could be a perfect surprise to include in your plans.

“Being in the heart of town, a surprise ‘escape’ session is an easy, hour-long activity before or after your meal, or drinks.

“We’re offering three very different theme rooms, each one for two to six players, with puzzles and challenges to overcome before you’re out of danger – and the clock is relentlessly ticking away each second, before it’s too late.

“We believe it’s a great new add-on that helps to make Leamington such a diverse and interesting place to visit.

“We can’t wait to get started and welcome our first visitors.”

Bookings are now being taken for May 18 onwards.

To book or for more information about the three escape rooms click here