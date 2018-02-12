Second chance to discuss 690-home plan in Kenilworth with developers

There will be a second chance to discuss a 690-home plan on land east of Kenilworth with developers for those who missed out last time.

Developers Catseby Estates will hold the drop-in session on Thursday February 15 between 11am and 3pm at The Kenilworth Centre in Abbey End.

It follows a previous consulation event held at Kenilworth Wardens last week.

A spokesman for Catesby Estates said: "I hope that further residents will be able to make the drop-in meeting."

The site, between the A46, Crewe Lane and the northern section of Glasshouse Lane, was included in Warwick district’s Local Plan, and recommends 640 homes be built.

It would sit next to where Kenilworth School and Sixth Form plan to move to once they merge.

The developers have said 40 per cent of the houses built will be affordable, or below market value. If 690 homes end up being built, this would mean 276 of them would have to be affordable.

They have also suggested building a new roundabout on Glasshouse Lane to allow vehicles to access the new development, and would like to build different green spaces within the development for people to use.

After consultation, Catesby has said it will apply for planning permission in the spring.