Search continues for missing 91-year-old from Leamington

Police are continuing the search for 91-year-old Ronald Lovell from Leamington who was reported missing on Monday (October 14).

He was last seen at his home in Old Milverton on Sunday evening.

Ronald Lovell . Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Ronald is white, 6ft tall and of a slim build. He may be wearing a black beanie hat, a thin blue jacket, a jumper and black gloves.

Det Insp Jim Rankin said: “We are really concerned for Ronald’s welfare, and are continuing to search for him.

“Boats, specialist search dogs and volunteers from Warwickshire Search and Rescue have been assisting us, and the community may see more officers in the area as part of our enquiries.

“We would continue to ask everyone to please keep an eye out for Ronald, and report any sightings to us as soon as possible.

“Thank you to everyone for their help in sharing the appeal so far.”

Anyone who sees Ronald or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 87 of October 14