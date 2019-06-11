Schools art exhibition to return to Warwick church

An annual schools art exhibition will be returning to a church in Warwick this month.

School children from schools across Warwick have taken part in the exhibition including ones from: All Saints C of E, Kings High, Myton School, Ridgeway, St Mary Immaculate, Warwick Prep, Warwick School, Warwick Juniors and Woodloes Primary schools have all entered a variety of work for display inside St Mary’s Church.

St Mary's Church in Warwick

The children have put in many hours of creative work that culminates in the exhibition.

The variety of art includes paintings, photographs, statues, pottery and unusual, as well as craft works.

The Exhibition opens on June 14 and runs to Sunday June 30.

Admission to the art exhibition is free during the church’s opening hours.

The church is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sundays from 12.30pm to 5 pm, with the last entry to the church being at 4pm.

Judging of the exhibition took place yesterday (June 13). Residents and visitors in the town are being invited to go along and see the school children’s artwork.

Visitors of the church can also combine their visit with a climb to the top of the St Mary’s Tower. The charge for the Tower is £3 per adult, for students over 16 it costs £2.50 and for students under 16 it costs £1.50. Family tickets which covers two adults and up to four children costs £6.

The trip up the Tower is not suitable for children under eight years old. Those who climb the tower can also get 10 per cent off at the gift shop inside the church.