School pupils in Warwick send letters of support to school children in Australia

Pupils from Warwick have been writing letters of support to their fellow pupils in Australia following the devastating bushfires.

Pupils at King’s High School sent handwritten letters and cards to children at their sister school, Tara School, in the suburbs of Sydney, to greet the Australian pupils when they return for school next week after their summer holiday.

Kings High pupils show some of the letters of support they have written to pupils at'their sister school in Sydney. Photo supplied

Sarah Didlick, director of co-curricular activities at King’s High School, said: "Our pupils have been studying the cause of the fires in Geography and, like us all, they have been very moved by the images from Australia.

"Tara School visited us with their choir in 2018. We had a lovely time together, and the girls decided they wanted to express their concern, and show their support."

Pupil Hannah, 12, wrote in her letter: "It looks very scary. I hope you have a good start of the school year and the situation improves quickly."

The pupils shared messages of support, spoke about their own family and connections in Australia, swapped school news, and told of how they have been lobbying to raise money for aid work through their chosen charities at school.