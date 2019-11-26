School children to sing Christmas songs at Warwick Christmas Tree Festival

School children will be taking part in a Christmas concert as part of the Warwick Christmas Tree Festival.

School children will be singing Christmas songs in St Mary's Church next week as part of the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The concert will take place on Friday December 6 from 10.30am to noon. Doors open at 10am.

Taking part are All Saints’ Leek Wootton, Coten End, Ridgeway and Westgate Primary Schools.

This will be a free event with a retiring collection to support restoration of the Tower and Church.

St Mary’s Christmas Tree Festival opens on Warwick Victorian Evening on Thursday (November 28) and runs through to Sunday December 8.

At the festival visitors can vote for their favourite tree. There will also be a pop-up cafe will be serving homemade cakes and teas and coffees during the festival.

For more information about the events go to: www.stmaryswarwick.org.uk