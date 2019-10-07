School children among winners in 2019 Kenilworth in Bloom competition

The winners of the 2019 Kenilworth in Bloom competition have been announced.

There were 40 entries for the 2019 competition, which included five schools.

One of the winning gardens

St Nicholas Primary School won best in the school category.

Kenilworth gardener Kenneth Thompson took home three awards, including best first-time entrant in the Kenilworth in Bloom competition.

The ceremony took place at the Kenilworth Sports and Social Club on Friday September 27.

Bob Watson, the chair of the Kenilworth in Bloom committee, said: “What was really good this year was we had five schools enter, and last year we had none.

“It was good to have the mayor, Alison Firth. She added some bright cheerful attitude to the ceremony.”

Joanne Illingworth, the deputy chair of the committee, said: “The gardens are an excellent advertisement for Kenilworth. It shows the town in a good light.”

Kenneth Thompson won the John Mould Trophy for the best first-time entrant, won best in class with a gold for the small front garden category and a silver in the small back garden category.

Kenneth’s daughter, Kay Collins, said: “He works so hard keeping the garden looking amazing and suffers immense hip pain from two replacements.

“However, he won’t give up as gardening gives him so much joy. He shares plants with his neighbours and loves talking to people who stop to take a look.”

The George Taylor Trophy for the best plants-man or –woman went to Clare Wightman and the The Chairman’s Cup went to Maggi Perry, for organising the residents of Willow Meer and Adcock Drive to enter the competition despite their scheme manager being absent with long-term illness.

Best in Class winners:

Small Front Garden: Kenneth Thompson

Large Front Garden: Kay Bracken

Small Back Garden: Doreen Turner

Medium Back Garden: Jacqui Hancox

Large Back Garden: Simon Cockell

Communal or Shared Garden: John and Sue Bradley

The complete list:

Park Hill Junior School: Highly Commended

Thorns Community Infant School: Bronze

Priors Field Primary School: Bronze

St Augustine’s RC Primary School: Silver

St Nicholas CofE Primary School: Gold

Brian Rogers (Small Front Garden): Silver

Kenneth Thompson (Small Front Garden): Gold

Jan Kenyon (Large Front Garden): Bronze

Kay Bracken (Large Front Garden): Silver

Simon Cockell (Large Front Garden): Silver

Barbara and Mervyn Tyndall (Large Front Garden): Gold

Patricia Eason (Small Back Garden): Silver

Kenneth Thompson (Small Back Garden): Silver

Mavis Tingay (Small Back Garden): Silver

Mary Tonge (Small Back Garden): Silver

Doreen Turner (Small Back Garden): Gold

Brian Rogers (Medium Back Garden): Bronze

Kay Bracken (Medium Back Garden): Silver

Caroline Barker (Medium Back Garden): Gold

Jan Kenyon (Medium Back Garden): Gold

Gerry Rutter (Medium Back Garden): Gold

Clare Wightman (Medium Back Garden): Gold

Jacqui Hancox (Medium Back Garden): Gold

Barbara and Mervyn Tyndall (Medium Back Garden): Gold

Andrew Austin (Large Back Garden): Silver

Simon Cockell (Large Back Garden): Gold

Hibberd Court (Communal or Shared Garden): Silver

Priory Theatre (Communal or Shared Garden): Silver

Servite House (Communal or Shared Garden): Silver

Willow Meer and Adcock Drive (Communal or Shared Garden): Gold

John and Sue Bradley (Communal or Shared Garden):

Special awards:

The John Mould Trophy for the best first-time entrant went to Kenneth Thompson.

The George Taylor Trophy for the best plants went to Clare Wightman.

The Chairman’s Cup went to Maggi Perry, for organising the residents of Willow Meer and Adcock Drive to enter the competition.