Scarecrows set to pop up in Kenilworth School's annual trail

Scarecrows are set to appear all over Kenilworth this Saturday for just over a week as part of a Kenilworth school’s annual trail.

The Thorns Community Infant School PTA’s Scarecrow Trail will be held from tomorrow (Saturday June 8) to Sunday June 16.

The trail will include 35 scarecrows all around the theme of ‘Creatures and Creations: Our Wonderful World’.

The scarecrow trail, in its sixth year, is a community walk where local people can buy a map and follow the trail. Each scarecrow has a ‘letter clue’ which participants can collect to solve a riddle on their way around town and there are prizes to be won.

The trail is also a competition for the ‘best scarecrow’ and those following the trail can vote for their favourite. The top three scarecrows all win prizes of family days out, the top six receive a rosette and all the children involved get a special certificate. This year, there is a special prize for the most innovative use of recycled/reclaimed materials.

The winners will be announced at the summer fair on June 23.

Trail maps are £2 each, and can be found across town at sites such as Kenilworth Books, Windy Arbour News, Atkinson Stilgoe Estate Agents, Brian Holt Estate Agents, Steve Crowe Butchers, Time for Tea, Whitemoor Road Chip Shop, Leyes Lane Pharmacy and The Tiltyard.

The trail has raised nearly £4,000 for the school over the last five years. Last year the trail raised £1,300.

Sara Hattersley, the trail’s PTA coordinator, said: “Aside from the funds raised one of the best things about the trail is seeing people of all ages out and about, getting some exercise and meeting each other in the town.”

She added: "Young families, older people, students and others all love the trail and it is wonderful to see people out walking, running, scooting and cycling around the trail. It’s a real talking point."