Santas took pole position for Leamington go-karting event to support charity for young people

Santas swapped reindeer and sleighs for go-karts at a Leamington race track to raise money for a charity which supports young people in Warwickshire.

The Fastest Santa Dash event was hosted by Young People First and took place at Mr Karting in Harbury Lane near Bishops Tachbrook.

Companies AC Lloyd, Buckingham Group, Playground Games, Lodders Solicitors and Burgis & Bullock took part in the Fastest Santa Dash event at Mr Karting

Several businesses from in and around Leamington entered teams with 32 drivers, dressed as Father Christmas, taking part in a gruelling three-hour grand prix.

Games developer Playground Games' came out on top.

Thanks to the support of businesses such as Warwick-based AC Lloyd Homes, the charity has raised more than £1,000 for its work with vulnerable young people living in Warwickshire.

Chief Officer of Young People First David Skoppek said: “The local business community has been a huge support to our work with vulnerable young people in need and we are so grateful for them.

Action shot from the Fastest Santa Dash event.

"This event is a great way to end the year and we would like to thank all those who took part and helped raise money for our work."

Alistair Clark, managing director of AC Lloyd Homes, said: “It was a great pleasure to once again be involved in the Santa Dash.

"We entered two teams and it was great fun driving round the circuit dressed as Father Christmas.

"It wasn’t always the ‘season of goodwill’ on the track with some very ‘competitive’ racing, so in the end we were happy with our bronze medal.

Action shot from the Fastest Santa Dash event.

"Most importantly, the event has raised a significant sum of money to help young people who need extra support in our community.”

For more information about the charity’s work with young people visit www.youngpeoplefirst.org.uk.

